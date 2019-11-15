Boston went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 21-20 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics averaged 26.3 assists per game on 42.1 made field goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

AD

Warriors Injuries: Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Damion Lee: out (hand), Jacob Evans III: out (left abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand), Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain).

Celtics Injuries: Daniel Theis: day to day (finger), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand), Robert Williams III: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD