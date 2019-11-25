A brace was placed around his neck and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court.

“It looked like it was going to be a very serious injury, but thankfully it turned out not to be a very a serious injury,” head team physician Dr. Tony Schena told reporters Monday.

Schena said Walker had “numbness and tingling in his hands” immediately after the collision, which is why trainers were so cautious with him.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD