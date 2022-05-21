Celtics' Williams out, Heat's Lowry, Tucker warming up

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics will be without center Robert Williams III for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat on Saturday night due to soreness and swelling in his left knee.
Williams missed three games during Boston’s second-round series against Milwaukee with soreness and a bone bruise in his surgically repaired knee.
He logged 28 and 20 minutes, respectively, in Games 1 and 2, but Boston coach Ime Udoka said with games now being played every other day, he’s not getting the same rest he did initially.
