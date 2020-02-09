Smart also stole the ball from Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 5.8 seconds left to seal the victory.

Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each had 24 points for the Thunder, while point guards Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 apiece.

76ERS 118, BULLS 111

PHILADELPHIA — Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia beat Chicago to improve its NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.

Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday’s 119-107 home win over Memphis. He made 12 of 17 field goals, going 6 of 11 on 3-pointers.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.

GRIZZLIES 106, WIZARDS 99

WASHINGTON — Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help Memphis overcome poor 3-point shooting and beat Washington.

Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Memphis, which closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half.

Kyle Anderson added 16 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for the Grizzlies, who won despite shooting 5 of 32 from beyond the arc. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 rebounds.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.

HAWKS 140, KNICKS 135, 2 OTs

ATLANTA — Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta beat New York in two overtimes.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season. The first-time All-Star hit all 16 of his free throw attempts and knocked down a game-high six 3-pointers.

Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Playing their third game in four nights, the Knicks dropped to 17-37 after trailing by 16 in the fourth. They led by eight in the first overtime before letting the Hawks back in it.