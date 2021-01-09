With Kemba Walker and Romeo Langford unavailable because of injuries, the Celtics could have the minimum eight players required to start a game.
Beset by its own coronavirus problems, Philadelphia dressed an injured player Saturday so it could field a team to play against Denver.
Boston played on Friday against Washington, and Tatum was seen on video talking to the Wizards’ Bradley Beal, who missed a game Saturday against Miami because of the health and safety protocols.
