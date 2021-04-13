The Lakers are 17-10 in road games. Los Angeles ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 50.1 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 12.7.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 116-105 in the last matchup on March 18. LeBron James led Los Angeles with 37 points, and LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Zeller leads the Hornets with 7.4 rebounds and averages 9.2 points. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Schroder has shot 43.2% and is averaging 15.3 points for the Lakers. Markieff Morris is averaging 12.6 points and six rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 107.3 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 43.5% shooting.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 103.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

Lakers: LeBron James: out (ankle), Jared Dudley: out (knee), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.