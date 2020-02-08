The Mavericks have gone 17-8 away from home. Dallas is eighth in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.8 percent as a team from deep this season. Courtney Lee leads the team shooting 60 percent from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets defeated the Mavericks 123-120 in their last meeting on Jan. 4. Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 29 points, and Luka Doncic paced Dallas scoring 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rozier has averaged 18 points and 4.5 rebounds for the Hornets. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers and 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kristaps Porzingis has averaged 18 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 7.4 rebounds and added 9.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 98 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.1 assists, six steals and four blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 113.9 points, 47 rebounds, 23 assists, five steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Martin: out (nose/concussion).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

