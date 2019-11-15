Detroit went 41-41 overall and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 6.9 steals, 4 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger), Dwayne Bacon Jr.: day to day (knee).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell Jr.: day to day (groin), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

