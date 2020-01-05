The Pacers have gone 15-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 13 turnovers per game and is 13-7 when winning the turnover battle.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Hornets 107-85 in their last meeting on Dec. 15. Aaron Holiday led Indiana with 23 points, and Zeller paced Charlotte scoring 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets with 3.7 made 3-pointers and averages 19 points while shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc. Bismack Biyombo is shooting 55.6 percent and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Domantas Sabonis has shot 51.9 percent and is averaging 17.8 points for the Pacers. Myles Turner is shooting 49.7 percent and has averaged 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 102.3 points, 43.4 rebounds, 24.1 assists, seven steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: None listed.

Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: day to day (ankle), Edmond Sumner: day to day (knee), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), T.J. McConnell: day to day (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

