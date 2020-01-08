The Raptors are 17-7 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the league scoring 17.8 fast break points per game led by Pascal Siakam averaging 4.6.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Raptors defeated the Hornets 132-96 in their last meeting on Nov. 18. OG Anunoby led Toronto with 24 points, and Marvin Williams paced Charlotte scoring 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. Cody Zeller is shooting 56.1 percent and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Kyle Lowry is second on the Raptors averaging 21 points and has added 4.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. Serge Ibaka has averaged 17.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 55.3 percent over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 104.2 points, 41.6 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.9 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 46.4 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points on 44.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: Marvin Williams: day to day (nose).

Raptors: Norman Powell: day to day (shoulder), Fred VanVleet: day to day (hamstring), Marc Gasol: out (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

