Charlotte went 23-42 overall and 2-7 in Southeast Division play in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second chance points and 33.8 bench points last season.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (foot), Tony Snell: out (foot), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle).
Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).
