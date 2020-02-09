The Hornets are 11-20 in conference games. Charlotte is 4-21 against opponents over .500.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Hornets defeated the Pistons 110-107 in their last matchup on Nov. 29. P.J. Washington led Charlotte with 26 points, and Derrick Rose paced Detroit scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood leads the Pistons with 5.6 rebounds and averages 10.9 points. Wood has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 15.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets scoring 18 points and collecting 4.5 rebounds. Cody Zeller is shooting 40.1 percent and has averaged 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 98.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points on 48.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pistons: Brandon Knight: day to day (knee), Markieff Morris: day to day (illness), Svi Mykhailiuk: day to day (hip), Derrick Rose: day to day (hip/adductor), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees).

Hornets: Cody Martin: day to day (nose/concussion), Nicolas Batum: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.