Memphis went 34-39 overall with a 14-22 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Grizzlies averaged 112.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.7 last season.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand).
Grizzlies: Jontay Porter: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (hamstring), Xavier Tillman: out (patellar tendinitis), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: day to day (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: out (health protocols).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.