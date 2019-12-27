The Thunder are 4-9 on the road. Oklahoma City is 10-3 when outrebounding opponents and averages 42.3 rebounds per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devonte’ Graham leads the Hornets scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Terry Rozier has averaged 16.5 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 19.1 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder has averaged 23.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 50.2 percent over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 101.4 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.3 points on 45.7 percent shooting.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 112.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points on 46.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: day to day (finger).

Thunder: Andre Roberson: out (knee), Danilo Gallinari: out (ankle), Hamidou Diallo: out (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

