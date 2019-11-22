Charlotte went 39-43 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 18.4 from the free throw line and 35.7 from deep.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Wizards Injuries: Ian Mahinmi: out (achilles), John Wall: out (left torn achilles).

Hornets Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD