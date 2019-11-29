The Hornets are 5-7 in conference play. Charlotte is 2-6 when committing more turnovers than opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hornets won 102-101 in the last meeting on Nov. 27. Bismack Biyombo led Charlotte with 19 points, and Blake Griffin led Detroit with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond leads the Pistons with 17.0 rebounds and averages 17.6 points. Bruce Brown has averaged 4.5 assists and 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Devonte’ Graham has shot 40.7 percent and is averaging 18 points for the Hornets. Miles Bridges has averaged 4.5 rebounds and added 11.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 3-7, averaging 95.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 98.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: day to day (hip), Malik Monk: day to day (finger).

