Chasing Kareem: Tracking LeBron James' pursuit of NBA record

A look at LeBron James’ pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s scoring record. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record since April 5, 1984:

Potential record-breaker: At his current rate of 29.0 points per game, with 399 points needed to pass Abdul-Jabbar, it would take James 14 more games to become the NBA’s scoring leader. Assuming he does not miss any games, that makes the potential record-breaker game Feb. 9 at home against Milwaukee.