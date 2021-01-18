Houston finished 44-28 overall with a 20-16 record on the road a season ago. The Rockets averaged 8.7 steals, 5.2 blocks and 14.7 turnovers per game last season.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bulls: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (self isolating), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (health and safety protocols), Tomas Satoransky: day to day (health and safety protocols).
Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), John Wall: out (knee), Sterling Brown: day to day (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: day to day (ankle), Eric Gordon: day to day (leg), Danuel House: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Clemons: out for season (achilles), DeMarcus Cousins: day to day (ankle).
