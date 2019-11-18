Milwaukee went 60-22 overall and 14-2 in Central Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Bucks averaged 26.0 assists per game on 43.4 made field goals last season.

Chicago and Milwaukee matchup for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last meeting 124-115 on Nov. 14. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 38 points.

Bulls Injuries: Zach LaVine: day to day (ankle), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: out (left thigh).

