New York finished 17-65 overall and 11-41 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 18.1 from the free throw line and 30.1 from beyond the arc.

Chicago and New York play for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 105-98 on Oct. 28. Bobby Portis led the way with 28 points.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot contusion).

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: out (personal), Mitchell Robinson: out (concussion), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

