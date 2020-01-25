The Bulls are 5-7 against division opponents. Chicago is 2-17 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 118-116 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 42 points, and Kevin Love led Cleveland with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Thompson leads the Cavaliers with 10.4 rebounds and averages 12.4 points. Collin Sexton has averaged 22.4 points and added 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.8 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 24.9 points and has added 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Coby White has averaged 10.9 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 39.4 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 2-8, averaging 106.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points on 50.4 percent shooting.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 104 points, 38.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 49.6 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Ante Zizic: out (illness), Brandon Knight: out (knee).

Bulls: Daniel Gafford: out (finger), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.