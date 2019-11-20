Detroit went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Central Division play a season ago. The Pistons averaged 22.5 assists per game on 38.8 made field goals last season.

Chicago and Detroit matchup for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 112-106 on Nov. 1. Zach LaVine led the way with 26 points.

Bulls Injuries: Luke Kornet: out (nose), Cristiano Felicio: out (wrist), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

Pistons Injuries: Tony Snell Jr.: out (hip), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

