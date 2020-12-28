Chicago finished 22-43 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Bulls shot 44.7% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: Wizards: Russell Westbrook: out (rest), Rui Hachimura: out (illness).
Bulls: Thaddeus Young: out (leg).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2020 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.