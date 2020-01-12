The Bulls are 10-16 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago has a 9-24 record when allowing over 100 points.

The Celtics won the last matchup between these two teams 111-104 on Jan. 4. Tatum scored 28 points to help lead Boston to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enes Kanter leads the Celtics with 8.6 rebounds and averages 9.1 points. Tatum has averaged 20.5 points and collected 6.3 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Zach LaVine has averaged 24.4 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Lauri Markkanen has averaged 16.6 points and added 5.7 rebounds while shooting 46.2 percent over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.1 assists, nine steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points on 46.6 percent shooting.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: day to day (illness), Vincent Poirier: out (finger), Robert Williams III: out (hip).

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (ankle), Otto Porter Jr.: out (left foot).

