Jrue Holiday had 26 points for New Orleans, Brandon Ingeram added 20, and Josh Hart had 11 points and 11 rebounds. The Pelicans have lost five in a row.

Lonzo Ball made his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give New Orleans a 94-89 lead with 5:12 left

Gallinari made a 3-pointer from the right baseline to tie it at 94 with 3:51 left.

Paul dominated after that, hitting a pair of 15-footers near the free-throw line and capping his personal run with a deep 3-pointer from the right wing over the arms of Jaxson Hayes to give the Thunder a 101-94 lead.

TIP-INS

Thunder: The Thunder improved to 2-8 on the road.

Pelicans: Ball returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous two games with a stomach virus. Ball has missed eight of the Pelicans’ first 19 games, the other six because of a right adductor strain. ... Derrick Favors has missed the last three games following the sudden death of his mother. Her funeral was Saturday. ... Kenrich Williams sat out with a left ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

