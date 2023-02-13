Clarkson, Markkanen lead Jazz past Pacers 123-117

INDIANAPOLIS — Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen each scored 29 points and the Utah Jazz beat the Indiana Pacers 123-117 on Monday night.
The Pacers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit to within two with 3:06 remaining, have lost five in a row.
Clarkson and Tyrese Haliburton dueled in the third quarter. Haliburton scored 13 points, while Clarkson had four 3-pointers and 15 points to help the Jazz to an 89-88 lead heading into the final quarter.
Haliburton finished with 29 points and 12 assists. Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 and Aaron Nesmith 19 for Indiana.
Kelly Olynyk had four 3-pointers and 18 points with 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Collin Sexton also had 18.
TIP-INS
Jazz: Are 2-1 since trading veteran point guard Mike Conley to Minnesota and have averaged 121.6 points, four more than the seasonal average. ... Had an eight-point advantage at the line with 22-of-25 shooting.
Pacers: Center Myles Turner (lower back soreness) was inactive. He’s averaging a career-high 17.6 points and 7.9 rebounds. ... Mathurin became the fourth rookie in team history to score 1,000 points.
UP NEXT
Jazz: Visit Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
Pacers: Host Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports