Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points.
The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.
Clarkson made baskets on three straight possessions to energize the Jazz and put Utah back in front. Los Angeles countered with a 9-0 run, capped by back-to-back baskets by Wall and raced to a 60-56 lead in the final minute before halftime.
Utah reclaimed the lead for good behind an 22-6 run in the third quarter. Sexton scored back-to-back baskets to start a string of 11 consecutive possessions in which the Jazz scored and capped the run with a free throw – giving Utah a 90-76 lead.
The Clippers drew within a basket early in the fourth quarter, closing to 98-95 on Moussa Diabate’s three-point play. Then, the Jazz closed the door on a comeback. Vanderbilt, Clarkson, and Sexton combined to score baskets over seven straight possessions, pushing Utah’s lead to 113-99 midway through the quarter. Five of those seven baskets were in the paint.
TIP INS
Clippers: Norman Powell was inactive (left groin strain) after scoring a season-high 32 points against Portland a night earlier. … Moussa Diabate finished with a team-high eight rebounds.
Jazz: Markkanen scored Utah’s first four baskets, accounting for 10 of the team’s first 12 points. … Walker Kessler had a team-high four blocks.
UP NEXT
Clippers: Host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.
Jazz: Host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.
