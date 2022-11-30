Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SALT LAKE CITY — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz. Lauri Markkanen chipped in 23 points and nine rebounds. Jarred Vanderbilt added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

John Wall finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench to lead Los Angeles. Reggie Jackson added 15 points for the Clippers, who lost despite outscoring Utah 65-22 in bench points.

The Clippers erased a double-digit deficit with a 12-0 run midway through the second quarter and took a 45-43 lead on a tip-in basket from Ivica Zubac that punctuated the run.

Clarkson made baskets on three straight possessions to energize the Jazz and put Utah back in front. Los Angeles countered with a 9-0 run, capped by back-to-back baskets by Wall and raced to a 60-56 lead in the final minute before halftime.

Utah reclaimed the lead for good behind an 22-6 run in the third quarter. Sexton scored back-to-back baskets to start a string of 11 consecutive possessions in which the Jazz scored and capped the run with a free throw – giving Utah a 90-76 lead.

The Clippers drew within a basket early in the fourth quarter, closing to 98-95 on Moussa Diabate’s three-point play. Then, the Jazz closed the door on a comeback. Vanderbilt, Clarkson, and Sexton combined to score baskets over seven straight possessions, pushing Utah’s lead to 113-99 midway through the quarter. Five of those seven baskets were in the paint.

TIP INS

Clippers: Norman Powell was inactive (left groin strain) after scoring a season-high 32 points against Portland a night earlier. … Moussa Diabate finished with a team-high eight rebounds.

Jazz: Markkanen scored Utah’s first four baskets, accounting for 10 of the team’s first 12 points. … Walker Kessler had a team-high four blocks.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

Jazz: Host the Indiana Pacers on Friday.

