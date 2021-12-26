Claxton finished with nine points, six rebounds and five blocks. ... Darren Collison had no points, one assist and two rebounds in 12 minutes in his first game after signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers. The 34-year-old, who was born in Rancho Cucamonga and starred at UCLA, had retired in 2019 after playing 10 seasons with New Orleans, Indiana, Dallas, the Clippers and Sacramento. … It was the first event in the newly renamed Crypto.com Arena, marking the start of a more than $700 million naming rights deal believed to be the largest in sports history for the home of the Lakers and NHL’s Kings. The Clippers have also been tenants since the venue opened in 1999 but will depart for their own building in Inglewood in 2024.