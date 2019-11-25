Brooklyn went 42-40 overall and 29-23 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 13.8 second chance points and 47.8 bench points last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Nets Injuries: Caris LeVert: out (thumb), Kyrie Irving: out (right shoulder), Kevin Durant: out (achilles).

