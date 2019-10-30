Chicago went 22-60 overall and 3-13 in Central Division play during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls averaged 104.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.4 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (stitches).

