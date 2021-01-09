Cleveland finished 19-46 overall and 12-32 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 106.9 points per game last season, 15.1 on free throws and 33.5 from beyond the arc.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: day to day (left ankle), Torrey Craig: out (nose), Pat Connaughton: out (groin).
Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Dante Exum: out (calf), Kevin Love: out (calf).
___
