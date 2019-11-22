Cleveland went 15-37 in Eastern Conference action and 6-35 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers gave up 114.1 points per game while committing 20 fouls last season.

Dallas and Cleveland square off for the second time this season. The Mavericks won the last meeting 131-111 on Nov. 3. Luka Doncic led Dallas to the win with 29 points, 14 rebounds and 15 assists.

AD

Mavericks Injuries: Seth Curry: day to day (illness).

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Brandon Knight: day to day (ankle), John Henson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD