The Pistons are 4-6 against Central Division teams. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.3 percent from downtown. Svi Mykhailiuk leads the Pistons shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Pistons won the last matchup between these two teams 127-94 on Dec. 3. Blake Griffin scored 24 points to help lead Detroit to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland has averaged 14.2 points and totaled 2.2 rebounds while shooting 43.8 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Andre Drummond leads the Pistons with 15.9 rebounds and averages 17.4 points. Derrick Rose has averaged 4.3 assists and scored 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 46.3 percent shooting.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 105.2 points, 40.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 9.8 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Tristan Thompson: out (illness), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kevin Love: day to day (rest).

Pistons: Markieff Morris: out (foot), Blake Griffin: out (knee), Khyri Thomas: out (right foot), Luke Kennard: out (knees), Reggie Jackson: out (back).

