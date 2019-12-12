The Cavaliers are 2-9 on the road. Cleveland is 2-10 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 43.3 rebounds per game.

The Spurs and Cavaliers face off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan leads the Spurs with 4.8 assists and scores 21.4 points per game. Jakob Poeltl has averaged 7.5 rebounds and added 7.6 points per game over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.3 points and has added 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Darius Garland has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 100.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Spurs: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Cavaliers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

