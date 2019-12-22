The Hawks are 3-15 against conference opponents. Atlanta averages 17 turnovers per game and is 2-12 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love is averaging 16.1 points and 10.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers and 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kevin Huerter is second on the Hawks averaging 3.4 assists while scoring 8.9 points per game. Jabari Parker has averaged 13.4 points and totaled 5.8 rebounds while shooting 49.0 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Hawks: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: None listed.

Hawks: Trae Young: day to day (illness), Evan Turner: day to day (hamstring), Chandler Parsons: day to day (wrist).

