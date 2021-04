The Pelicans are 8-16 in road games. New Orleans is 2-5 in one-possession games.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers 116-82 in their last meeting on March 12. Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 28 points, and Collin Sexton paced Cleveland scoring 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sexton is averaging 24.1 points and 4.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Zion Williamson is averaging 26.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pelicans. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 13.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 103.1 points, 39.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 49.1% shooting.

Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 111.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (illness), Jarrett Allen: out (concussion).

Pelicans: Lonzo Ball: out (hip), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (ankle), Josh Hart: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.