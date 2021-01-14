New York went 21-45 overall and 15-28 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 105.8 points per game last season, 48.6 in the paint, 15.7 off of turnovers and 9.4 on fast breaks.
Cleveland and New York matchup for the second time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 95-86 on Dec. 29. Julius Randle led the way with 28 points.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Collin Sexton: day to day (ankle), Darius Garland: out (right shoulder), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (personal), Andre Drummond: day to day (achilles), Kevin Love: out (calf).
Knicks: Reggie Bullock: out (hip), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out (right knee).
