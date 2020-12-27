Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 28-18 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The 76ers allowed opponents to score 108.4 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (wrist), Matthew Dellavedova: day to day (concussion), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (personal).
76ers: None listed.
