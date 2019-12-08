The Cavaliers are 4-15 against conference opponents. Cleveland is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Celtics won the last meeting between these two squads 119-113 on Nov. 5. Gordon Hayward scored 39 points to help lead Boston to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kemba Walker leads the Celtics with 5.0 assists and scores 21.8 points per game. Jaylen Brown has averaged 6.9 rebounds and added 19.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers averaging 17.7 points and has added 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Darius Garland has averaged 13.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 101.1 points, 41.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 50.3 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 105.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.4 points on 43.8 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: day to day (ankle), Gordon Hayward: out (left hand).

Cavaliers Injuries: None listed.

