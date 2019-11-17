Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall and 20-21 on the road a season ago. The 76ers averaged 7.4 steals, 5.3 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Cleveland and Philadelphia square off for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 98-97 on Nov. 12. Joel Embiid led the way with 27 points.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: day to day (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (thumb), John Henson: out (hamstring).

76ers Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

