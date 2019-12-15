The Cavaliers are 4-17 in conference matchups. Cleveland has a 4-17 record when allowing over 100 points.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Siakam is shooting 45.4 percent and averaging 24.7 points. Norman Powell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers and 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

AD

Love has shot 43.8 percent and is averaging 16.2 points for the Cavaliers. Tristan Thompson has averaged 9.6 rebounds and added 10.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 1-9, averaging 101.8 points, 43 rebounds, 23 assists, 6.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 51.3 percent shooting.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 106.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points on 41.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Raptors: Matt Thomas: out (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Fred VanVleet: day to day (right knee).

Cavaliers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD