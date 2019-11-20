Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 6-35 on the road a season ago. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.5% from behind the arc last season.

Miami and Cleveland matchup for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 108-97 on Nov. 14. Kendrick Nunn led Miami to the win with 23 points, eight assists and two steals.

AD

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (concussion), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (hip), KZ Okpala: day to day (left achilles strain), Goran Dragic: day to day (illness).

AD

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Tristan Thompson: out (rest), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (thumb), Kevin Love: day to day (back), John Henson: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD