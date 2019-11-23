Portland went 29-23 in Western Conference play and 21-20 on the road a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hip tendinosis), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Damian Lillard: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

