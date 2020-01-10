The Cavaliers are 5-13 on the road. Cleveland is 0-19 against opponents over .500.

The teams face off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Jokic is shooting 50.8 percent and averaging 19.3 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers and 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

AD

Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 16.8 points per game and shooting 38 percent from beyond the arc. Cedi Osman has averaged 2.1 made 3-pointers and scored 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 115.2 points, 40 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 45.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

AD

INJURIES: Nuggets: Bol Bol: out (foot), Paul Millsap: day to day (left knee contusion), Will Barton: day to day (personal).

Cavaliers: Dante Exum: day to day (illness), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (knee), Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.