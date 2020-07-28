The Clippers are 8-4 against the rest of their division. The Clippers are sixth in the Western Conference scoring 48.6 points per game in the paint led by Montrezl Harrell averaging 14.8.

The Lakers won the last meeting between these two squads 112-103 on March 8. Anthony Davis scored 30 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James leads the Lakers with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 25.7 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Davis is averaging 24.2 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games for the Lakers.

Paul George leads the Clippers averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers, while scoring 21 points per game and shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and 25.7 points over the last 10 games for the Clippers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 8-2, averaging 112.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, nine steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 43.4% shooting.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 119.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points on 43.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rajon Rondo: out (thumb).

Clippers: Patrick Beverley: day to day (personal), Montrezl Harrell: day to day (personal), Ivica Zubac: day to day (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.