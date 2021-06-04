Clippers: Serge Ibaka missed his fourth consecutive game with back spasms. The issue kept him out of 30 straight games in the regular season before he played the final two games leading into the playoffs and the first two in this series. Ibaka made the trip for Game 5 after staying in LA for the first two games in Dallas. ... After Leonard, Jackson and George, the next-highest LA scorer was Nicolas Batum with six.