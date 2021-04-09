Beverley, who is averaging 8.0 points per game, had returned to the lineup Tuesday against Portland after missing 12 games due to a knee injury. He also missed eight games earlier in the season due to right knee soreness.
The Clippers acquired Rajon Rondo at the trade deadline, but he has been dealing with a lingering adductor strain injury. Rondo was also out of the lineup on Friday.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.