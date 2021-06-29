After retiring as a player in 2009 having won two NBA titles with the Lakers, Lue started out assisting Rivers in Boston. Lue spent one season with the Clippers before becoming an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was elevated to head coach after David Blatt’s firing and as a rookie, Lue guided LeBron James and the Cavs to the 2016 NBA championship. They reached the Finals again the following two years, losing both times to Golden State. Lue was fired after an 0-6 start to the 2019 season.