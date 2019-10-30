Robinson, the 13th overall pick in the 2018 draft, was dogged by a foot injury during his rookie year that kept him mostly with the Clippers’ G League affiliate in nearby Ontario. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.2 rebounds there.
He’s averaged 3.2 points on 40% field-goal shooting in 36 regular season NBA games.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD