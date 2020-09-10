The Clippers have gone 32-16 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 22-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Nuggets are 29-16 in Western Conference play. Denver ranks fourth in the Western Conference scoring 49.8 points per game in the paint led by Jokic averaging 10.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lou Williams leads the Clippers with 5.6 assists, and scores 18.2 points per game. Leonard is averaging 29.2 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic leads the Nuggets with 9.7 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. Jamal Murray is averaging 25.6 points and 6.3 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 119 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points on 45.9% shooting.

Nuggets: Averaging 106.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 48.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Will Barton: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.